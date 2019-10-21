Investview (OTCQB: INVU) Subsidiary Kuvera Launches New Products, Platform, Bonus Plan & International VP

Eatontown, NJ, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Kuvera LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU), launched a new and groundbreaking bonus plan on October 4th along with new products, delivery platform and VP of Sales for Europe.



Kuvera provides access to education, services and technology that helps an individual establish a plan for financial health through budgeting, multiple streams of income, savings and trade research for the financial markets.

Newly launched services include:

· A new bonus plan with multiple ways to earn

· A travel component that provides discounted travel services

· New delivery platform that will enable additional payments services into the future

· New Vice President of Sales for Europe: Michel Destruel

The new bonus plan addresses several key areas for sustainable growth and gives Kuvera a massive competitive advantage in the marketplace. There are now multiple bonuses including: Fast start bonuses, the elite bonus, the 4X4 bonus, top up bonuses, binary team commissions, and a generational checkmatch. The plan has been vetted rigorously and provides Kuvera much greater monthly payout predictability.

To help transition to the new bonus plan, Kuvera named Michel Destruel as Vice President of Sales for the European Market. Michel is a former top international leader and discovered the Network Marketing industry more than a decade ago. In 2014, Michel was a member of the Circle of Champions at ACN. Since the beginning of his career, he has trained, guided and inspired tens of thousands of people around the world. In 2015, Michel created Network Master Pro, a unique coaching school specializing in leadership development for the network marketing industry.

President of Kuvera Chad Garner expressed his excitement for the new bonus plan: "The new bonus plan does two extremely important things for us. First, it pays sooner and more often than our previous plan. Sales professionals, independent business owners, and distributors all have one thing in common, they are more motivated when they actually get to taste the fruits of their labors. A weekly payout schedule, combined with monthly bonuses will put money in people's pockets faster, a vital component to motivating and retaining our distributors. Second, the new plan more appropriately rewards the efforts of our global distributors than the previous plan did. Bonus plans always drive behaviors, good and bad. This new plan ensures that if someone is successfully sharing Kuvera's products, he or she will be rewarded which ultimately drives the most important behavior of all."

For more information and to review recent announcements, please visit investview.com.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified technology company leveraging the latest innovations in technology for financial education, services and interactive tools. Investview's family of subsidiaries focus on delivering products that serve individuals around the world. From personal money management, to advancement in blockchain technologies, Investview companies are forging a path for individuals to take advantage of financial and technical innovations. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: investview.com

