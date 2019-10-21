Market Overview

Toromont to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 4

October 21, 2019 10:15am   Comments
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its third quarter 2019 results after markets close on Monday, November 4, 2019.  

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights.  The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Paul R. Jewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

To participate, please call 1-800-377-0758 or 416-340-2218 (Toronto area), 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  No passcode is required.  A live audio webcast of the teleconference will also be available on Toromont's website at www.toromont.com.  A digital replay of the teleconference will be available after the conclusion of the call until midnight, November 12, 2019. Please call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode 4859593# to listen to the replay.

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO.  The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut.  In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business.  CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

Paul R. Jewer 
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790

