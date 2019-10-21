Theratechnologies Provides Details About R&D Day Webcast

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:THTX) (TSX:TH), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV, is pleased to provide details about the webcast of its R&D Day.



Webcast Details

A webcast will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (ET). Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a "listen-only" basis. The audio and slide presentations will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9i7fts2d . A replay of the webcast will be available on our website on the same day starting at 5:00 p.m.(ET).



About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800