MeridianLink Introduces Chris Maloof as Chief Product Officer

Costa Mesa, CA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink, the developer of the industry's first multichannel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. MeridianLink announces today the further expansion of their leadership team by naming Chris Maloof, Chief Product Officer. Maloof will play a critical leadership role in the development and expansion of MeridianLink's suite of products.

"As an innovative organization, we are continuously looking to provide our clients with industry leading software solutions," said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. "Chris' leadership philosophy and technical background are perfectly aligned with MeridianLink and we are excited to have him join the organization."

Maloof brings over 20 years of executive software leadership, driving product strategy, and instituting organizational focus and business transformation. His career has spanned from General Electric to leading software development organizations. Most recently he served as SVP of Product Management, Professional Services and Sales Engineering at Rogue Wave Software. He also held an extended leadership tenure at ACTIVE Network / Aspira where Maloof held leadership roles in operations, strategy and corporate development.

"Chris brings a level of passion and expertise that will play a key role in the continued growth of our lending and account origination software," Said Tim Nguyen, Co-Founder and CSO of MeridianLink. "His client-first and analytical approach will ensure that our clients continue to be a critical part of our product roadmap."

Maloof's newly appointed role coupled with his industry knowledge and expertise will further distinguish MeridianLink's suite of products as the preferred technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders.

"MeridianLink's reputation within the fintech industry and innovative culture create the ideal work environment," said Chris Maloof. "I am excited to be part of the executive leadership team and help build upon the great products and culture that are already in place."

Maloof holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard School of Business.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry's first multichannel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company's passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

