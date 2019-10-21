FTI Consulting Launches M&A Advisory Offering in Spain

MADRID, Spain, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of Juan Carlos Raposo as a Senior Managing Director in Madrid to lead its M&A Advisory offering, FTI Capital Advisors Spain. With the appointment of Mr. Raposo, FTI Consulting expands its global footprint for M&A services to serve clients in Spain and throughout Europe.



Mr. Raposo joins FTI Consulting from Arcano, a joint-venture partner of Jefferies in Spain, where he was an investment banking partner. He brings 18 years of experience in the industry, primarily with Goldman Sachs in London and Madrid, as well as with Banco Santander and Oliver Wyman. Mr. Raposo has held leading roles in transactions across a variety of industries, with a key focus on private equity clients and industry sectors including telecommunications, media and technology and energy, among others.

Within Goldman Sachs, Mr. Raposo was member of the European Merger Leadership group, responsible for the origination and execution of M&A and financing transactions in Spain, and also led the renewable energy sector in Europe. He has also worked as an independent financial advisor and promoted various investment projects, particularly innovation and startup initiatives in Spain.

Mr. Raposo led two of the most high-profile transactions in the Spanish market in 2018 and 2019. Among others, he was involved in the sale process of the largest independent renewal energy company in Spain and also advised the largest Spanish private equity firm on the acquisition of three companies to create the leading independent debt servicing company in the country.

Commenting on Mr. Raposo's appointment, Sergio Vélez , a Senior Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance in Spain at FTI Consulting, said, "With the addition of Juan Carlos and launch of our M&A advisory offering, we now provide a holistic offering to clients in Spain. We look forward to contributing to our clients' deal flow and providing end-to-end transaction solutions for the most complex deals."

Mr. Raposo has a MSc degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia de Comilllas ("ICAI"). He also studied Business Administration at UNED and attended IESE's Business School, where he studied in a Senior Management Program.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Raposo said, "I am very pleased to join FTI Consulting. Its experts have a recognised track record of advising multiple stakeholders in complex legal, financial and reputational situations, where transactions are a recurring and relevant element under current market conditions. FTI Consulting's extensive global C-suite relationships and deep industry expertise are critical to the outcome of successful M&A transactions, and I look forward to working alongside some of the leading professionals in the market."

FTI Consulting has advised on some of the leading corporate finance matters for listed companies in Spain this year, including as financial advisor to creditors of DIA, advisor to Natra in the Investindustrial takeover bid, and as Administrator of Adveo, including the sale of foreign assets.

