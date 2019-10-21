Nano One Adds Another US Battery Materials Patent to its Growing IP Portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Dr. Stephen Campbell, Chief Technology Officer at Nano One Materials Corp., is pleased to announce the issuance of US Patent No. 10,446,835 which augments the intellectual property estate of the Nano OneTM proprietary process, cathode materials and improved batteries.



"This patent complements those recently issued across the globe and protects those physical attributes Nano One's proprietary cathode materials most closely associated with battery performance," said Dr. Campbell. "The surface properties of single crystal cathode materials contribute to critical battery properties such as shorter charge time, longer battery life, and increased battery capacity. Nano One's innovative control of these surface properties is important for our strategic partners."

Nano One's technology produces discrete single crystal particles rather than larger clusters and this resists cracking and degradation from repeated charging. This improves the durability of cathode materials and could enable electric vehicle manufacturers to significantly increase the lifespan and driving range of their batteries. Nano One is making these patented materials using innovative manufacturing technologies with fewer steps, simpler feedstocks and integrated coatings. These technologies are protected by patents in the US, Canada, Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea.

These innovations and advantages are explained in an informative 90 second animation provided at http://nanoone.ca/nmcinnovationsanimated/

"Nano One's patent estate is multifaceted," said Dr. Joseph Guy, Nano One Director and Patent Agent, "with patents covering the proprietary process, as well as the improved nano crystalline cathode materials made using the process. Of particular importance to our strategic partners are patents focused on batteries having improved properties achieved through the use of these proprietary materials."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium manganese nickel (LMN) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the execution of the plans of Nano One Materials Corp ("the Company") which are contingent on the receipt of grant monies and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; including the receipt of grant monies from SDTC, ASIP, NRC-IRAP and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE