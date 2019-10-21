TEXTRON 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc. - TXT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Textron and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-txt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 21, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On October 18, 2018, the Company disclosed weak 3Q2018 earnings and slashed its full-year 2018 forecast, which it attributed to significant discounts taken in order to clear out inventory from Arctic Cat Inc., which it had acquired in March 2017. On this news, the price of Textron's shares fell 11.25%, erasing $1.8B from its market capitalization.

The case is Bldg. Trades Pension Fund of Western Pennsylvania v. Textron Inc., 19-cv-07881.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

