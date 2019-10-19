Market Overview

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), and electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)

Globe Newswire  
October 19, 2019
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), and electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro") on behalf of investors who purchased ProPetro securities between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019. ProPetro investors may, no later than November 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. For additional information please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/propetro/.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ("Ollie's") on behalf of investors who purchased Ollie's securities between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019. Ollie's investors may, no later than November 18, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. For additional information please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ollies/.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against electroCore, Inc. ("electroCore") on behalf of investors who purchased electroCore securities between June 22, 2018 and September 25, 2019. electroCore investors may, no later than November 25, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. For additional information please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/electrocore-inc/.

Investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) for additional information about these actions. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

