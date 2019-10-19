Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN), and Domo, Inc. (DOMO)

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), and Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO):



Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Sonim Technologies, Inc. ("Sonim") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 10, 2019 and September 9, 2019. Sonim investors may, no later than December 6, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. For additional information please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/sonim-technologies/ .

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ruhnn Holding Limited ("Ruhnn" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") of shares on or about April 3, 2019. Ruhnn investors may, no later than December 6, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. For additional information please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ruhnn-holding-limited/ .

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Domo, Inc. ("Domo" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019. Domo investors may, no later than December 16, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. For additional information please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/domo-inc/ .

