Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 18, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2019.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company's website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7613 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 7293785.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through November 30, 2019. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 8, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 7293785.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com

Media:
Bonnie Habyan, Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
bhabyan@arbor.com  		 Investors:
The Ruth Group
Alexander Lobo
646-536-7037
alobo@theruthgroup.com  

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo