YRC Worldwide Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 18, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), announced today that on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss third quarter 2019 results. The financial results will be released the same day, October 31, 2019, before the market opens.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact:   Eric Birge
    913-696-6108
    investor@yrcw.com
     
Media Contact:   Mike Kelley
    913-696-6121
    mike.kelley@yrcw.com
     

SOURCE:  YRC Worldwide

