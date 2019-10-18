EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

WHAT: Unions to release report at United Nurses of Alberta convention that shows proposed UCP cuts would cause a "Kenney Recession."



WHERE: Hall E, Edmonton Expo Centre, 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta

WHEN: 11:45 am, October 23, 2019.

WHO: Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour joined by leaders of UNA and other major unions.

WHY IT MATTERS: An investigation by an independent economist commissioned by the Alberta Federation of Labour shows that the cuts the UCP government is considering will quickly drive Alberta's economy into a recession and cost up to 113,500 public and private sector jobs. The reality is that the self-inflicted "Kenney Recession" job loss could be worse than the economic crisis caused by the drop in worldwide oil prices.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ramona Franson, AFL Director of Communications,

phone: 780-483-3021, 780-904-8786

email: rfranson@afl.org