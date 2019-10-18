Market Overview

US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 18, 2019 12:52pm   Comments
BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:ECOL) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management's presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company's website at www.usecology.com.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through November 7, 2019 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 7673516. The replay will also be accessible on the Company's website at www.usecology.com.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services.  US Ecology's focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best–in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships.  Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Company has been protecting the environment since 1952.  For more information visit www.usecology.com.

Contact:
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
(201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com      
www.usecology.com 

