CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy New York Financial Services CIO Summit: Building a Customer-Focused Enterprise in the Age of Digital Disruption

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation and technology are driving digital disruption across all industries. In the financial services sector, emerging tech-savvy competitors (Fintechs) are placing pressure on traditional institutions through low-cost services and next-level customer experiences. To compete, financial organizations must employ advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and Big Data to reimagine their business models around the customer. It's a transformation best championed by the CIO—in close partnership with the board and C-suite—that requires bold leadership, formidable commitment and a digital-age mindset.

Such topics will form the foundation of the 2019 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on December 5, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan in New York.

"The next generation of financial services clients demands an entirely new level of customer focus—and the technology infrastructure to support it," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "For those institutions that embrace innovation and transform their businesses to center on the customer, the wealth of opportunity is enormous."

The Financial Services CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk from Harry Moselely, CIO of Zoom, who will share his views on local, national and global collaboration, and how video is becoming the new voice of communications.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk from John Silvia, former Wells Fargo Chief Economist, and CEO and Founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy, who will examine the role of technology in global economic growth, business productivity and personal consumption

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk from a Nutanix executive

An executive briefing from Bev Crair, VP, Product Development and Quality, Data Center Group at Lenovo, who will impart her thoughts on how CIOs must take the lead on intelligent business transformation

A panel of industry thought leaders who will present use cases detailing how financial institutions can employ advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning and data analytics to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly shifting economic climate

Luncheon updates from NPower

A group of top technology search executives who will offer strategies for CIOs seeking to extend their professional brand, become powerful attractors of top talent and develop into valuable, respected boardroom assets

An executive briefing from Bobby Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer at UiPath, who will share robotic process automation (RPA) use cases and the business value of having an ‘automation-first' mindset

A team of IT leaders who will share mitigation strategies and advanced protection approaches to help financial institutions secure their enterprise—while enabling the agility and innovation demanded by today's competitive market

An executive interview with David Reilly, CIO, Global Banking and Markets at Bank of America

A panel of pioneering IT leaders who will discuss the ways that they are working with the board and C-suite to drive digital roadmaps that underpin successful, customer-focused cultures and business models



