Watch Radio Personality Chaz Malibu Get CoolSculpting LIVE with Albuquerque's Western Dermatology Consultants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone who has ever wondered what a CoolSculpting® treatment looks like in action, this event is for you! From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants team will be hosting a Facebook Live event to showcase the body-contouring treatment on Chaz Malibu from BIG 98.5 in Albuquerque. CoolSculpting® is entirely nonsurgical, so there's no need to worry about anything graphic.



Chaz, a satisfied CoolSculpting® client, will be receiving a treatment on his abdomen and flanks. The CoolSculpting® handpieces for these areas will pull the targeted tissue between two cooling panels, which will drop the temperature in the area to a fat-killing low. Multiple studies and years of use have demonstrated that while fat cells can't withstand the chilly temperatures, skin, muscle, and other tissues fare just fine.

During the Facebook Live event, the Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants team will have giveaways and reveal a promo code viewers can use for special pricing on CoolSculpting®—which includes up to three individual areas treated for free. Viewers will have two weeks after the event to schedule a complimentary consultation.

CoolSculpting® is an FDA-cleared procedure that requires no incisions, no sutures, and little to no downtime after a session. Unwanted fat cells are crystalized, which signals the body to "clean up" the area by removing them and processing them for elimination. Results are gradual, and Chaz has said he's extremely happy with what CoolSculpting® has done for him so far.

The treatment is ideal for anyone who wants to get rid of stubborn pockets of fat that a healthy diet and consistent exercise just can't seem to touch. Find out more about CoolSculpting® as members of the Western Dermatology Consultants team answer frequently asked questions and offer tips on what makes a good candidate for this body-contouring technique.