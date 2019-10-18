Market Overview

Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc., Announces Seventh Consecutive Annual Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
October 18, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiary ("Aquesta") (OTC Markets symbol AQFH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of Aquesta's seventh consecutive annual cash dividend in the amount of 11 cents per share to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2019. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2019.

CEO and President of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc., Jim Engel, stated, "We are very pleased that Aquesta continues to show strong earnings and loan growth. In recognition of outstanding results, our Board has authorized the seventh consecutive annual cash dividend. The dividend has been increased each year – adjusted for stock splits. This level of dividend allows us to reward our shareholders today while retaining sufficient capital to fund our continued growth."

Aquesta's subsidiary, Aquesta Bank, has branches in Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville, Charlotte, and Wilmington, North Carolina, and loan production offices in Raleigh, North Carolina and Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina.

For additional information, please contact Jim Engel, CEO and President of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. at 704-439-4343 or visit us online at www.aquesta.com.

Information in this press release may contain forward looking statements that might involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation, the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, and changes in interest rates.

