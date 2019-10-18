Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ViewRay, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of ViewRay, Inc. ("ViewRay" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRAY) investors who purchased common stock between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ViewRay reported a net loss of $30.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for second quarter 2019 and that backlog declined to $219.3 million.

On this news, the Company's stock fell $3.64, or 54%, to close at $3.10 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (2) that the Company's reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

