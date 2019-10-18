Dinatrum Appoints New General Manager for Novofuel

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO would like to mention that following our announcement made on September 10, 2019 regarding U.S. Patent No. 8,974,765, that it is currently valid and granted to Novofuel, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, by the Department of United States Patents and Trademark Office -USPTO- under the following title:

Methods and apparatus for controlled production of hydrogen using aluminum-based water-split reactions

We are glad to inform you that we have appointed Pedro Villagran Ochoa General Manager for Novofuel. Mr. Villagran Ochoa is an attorney at law that has specialized on Foreign Investment. He has a wide range of contacts within the Mexican Federal Government.

This new appointment will bring an entirely new set of opportunities that will range from retaining talent to help run the company and managing negotiations of Joint Ventures with Private and Government Entities in order to profit from this patent.

Mr. Villagran Ochoa has brought his legal insight to us through his worldwide array of lawyers. He expressed to us the following message which we decided to communicate to our audience:

"A patent is an exclusive right granted for an invention. In other words, a patent is an exclusive right to a product or a process that generally provides a new way of doing something or offers a new technical solution to a problem.

Under U.S. patent law, an invention is patentable only if it meets the following four requirements, which are discussed in more detail below:

The invention must be statutory -subject matter eligible-

The invention must be new.

The invention must be useful.

The invention must be non-obvious.

The fact that the invention must be useful, is of great importance because the USPTO generally goes through an exhaustive Evaluation Process. All sorts of Memorandums and Letters are written between the Scientists in both sides through years of deliberation until the Patent is granted."

It's important to mention that under the current market, production of Hydrogen has taken a very interesting turn since Europe has shifted its attention to increase the use of this element as a source of an Environmentally Energy Solution. Various Companies and Scientists have approached us to utilize this important and valuable source of Energy.

We would like to inform our Shareholders and audience that we are greatly satisfied with the fact that our Transfer Agent has verified us, and within the OTC Markets Website we have an Icon that asserts to that effect.

The Company's name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company's application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-438-988-1479 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.