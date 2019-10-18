Market Overview

Archrock Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 18, 2019 6:00am   Comments
HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) ("Archrock") will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its third quarter 2019 earnings report prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock's website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the United States and Canada, or 1-201-689-8560 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference Archrock.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock's website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 for international calls. The access code is 13695855.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression.  Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart
Treasurer & VP of Investor Relations
281-836-8688
investor.relations@archrock.com

