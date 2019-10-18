ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of US$3 Million Loan Facility

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497)), a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharma company, today announced it has secured a US$3 million loan facility provided by the company's chairman, members of the board, and several major investors. The loan facility will be used to provide the company with additional working capital to support ongoing research and development programs and clinical studies.



Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: "This loan facility puts ASLAN in a stronger cash position leading up to our significant clinical readouts in the fourth quarter. These anticipated data include the topline results for varlitinib in second line biliary tract cancer from the pivotal TreeTopp trial expected in November, as well as the first efficacy data from ASLAN004 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in early 2020. We are grateful for our existing stakeholder's confidence in our development pipeline and ongoing financial support as we approach these important clinical milestones."

Media and IR contacts



Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6571 2021

Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com Robert Uhl

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 858 356 5932

Email: robert.uhl@westwicke.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497)) is a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharma company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialisation, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN's clinical portfolio is comprised of three product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN's partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com

Forward looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope, progress and outcome of the Company's on-going clinical studies, the Company's business strategy, the Company's plans to develop and commercialise its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation the risk factors described in the Company's US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2019.All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.



