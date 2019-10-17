Market Overview

OMA Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 17, 2019
MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ:OMAB, BMV:OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter 2019. 

3Q19 Summary

  • Passenger traffic grew 6.9%, reaching 6.1 million passengers.
  • Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments amounted Ps. 357 million for the quarter.
  • During the quarter, we inaugurated the expansion and remodeling of the San Luis Potosí and Chihuahua airports terminal buildings.
(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos) 3Q18   3Q19   % Var 9M18   9M19   % Var    
Passenger Traffic   5,750     6,145     6.9   16,035     17,217     7.4    
Aeronautical Revenues   1,355     1,491     10.0   3,829     4,310     12.6    
Non-Aeronautical Revenues   418     465     11.2   1,195     1,347     12.7    
Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues   1,774     1,956     10.3   5,023     5,657     12.6    
Construction Revenues   193     199     3.2   863     607     (29.6 )  
Total Revenues   1,967     2,155     9.6   5,886     6,264     6.4    
Adjusted EBITDA   1,266     1,450     14.5   3,516     4,160     18.3    
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 71.4 % 74.1 %   70.0 % 73.5 %    
Income from Operations   1,091     1,286     17.9   3,074     3,691     20.1    
Operating Margin (%) 55.5 % 59.7 %   52.2 % 58.9 %    
Consolidated Net Income   725     858     18.2   2,045     2,466     20.6    
Net Income of Controlling Interest   723     856     18.4   2,036     2,462     20.9    
EPS (Ps.)   1.84     2.18     18.7   5.17     6.26     21.0    
EPADS (US$)   0.78     0.89     13.5   2.20     2.55     15.7    
MDP and Strategic Investments   247     357     44.5   1,106     867     (21.6 )  

OMA will hold its 3Q19 earnings conference call on October 18, 2019 at 12 pm Eastern time, 11 am Mexico City time.

Call 1-877-407-9208 toll-free from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13695577. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.              

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations: 
Emmanuel Camacho 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero

 

