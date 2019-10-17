ADT Acquires I-View Now to Help Revolutionize Professional Monitoring

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE:ADT), the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers, today announced it has taken another step to enhance its owned and operated professional monitoring services by acquiring I-View Now , a leading video alarm verification service. I-View Now's verification technology, paired with the core monitoring strengths of ADT, will help reduce false alarms and optimize priority response from emergency services.



"ADT is a purpose driven company. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, which means we are always looking for opportunities to invest in new technologies that keep us at the forefront of security innovation," said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT.

With I-View Now, public safety answering points (PSAPs), like 911 dispatchers, will be able to better confirm whether an alarm is a true emergency by leveraging technology. Video, location, sound, sensor, user, and activity data can now be combined with predictive analytics to provide a comprehensive dashboard of information about what is taking place during an alarm.

This critical information allows customers, ADT, and first responders to make better decisions quickly, helping protect lives and property. If a customer is not available to confirm the emergency, they can choose to allow ADT access to additional available data, such as video feeds, from within the property to assess the situation remotely. This enables ADT to append an accurate priority signal to the alarm, which first responders can use to determine response time.



"Helping to ensure customers' safety is our top priority for ADT, and by integrating I-View Now technology into our current protocols, we can enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our extensive network of ADT owned and operated monitoring centers and help first responders focus on real emergencies," said Donald Young, CIO and EVP of Field Operations. "I-View Now will function independently under the ADT umbrella, helping to provide both companies' current and future customers with the best experience possible."

"Teaming up with ADT will allow our proprietary technology to reach its full potential and provide better information to first responders," said Larry Folsom, I-View Now President. "ADT is our ideal partner to help scale up, and together we will help to save more lives."

ADT's use of I-View Now's technology is currently in a pilot program in select markets and will be available to current and future ADT customers later in Q4 of 2019. As part of the acquisition, Folsom will report to Young and continue to lead I-View Now, supporting existing and new customers.

For more information about ADT and I-View Now, please visit www.adt.com and www.i-viewnow.com .

About ADT

ADT is a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada. Ranked as the #1 Smart Home Security Provideri, ADT delivers advanced technology-based security and automation solutions for home, work, and beyond, and provides peace-of-mind to its customers, who know they are covered by ADT's reliable and efficient customer service. ADT offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. Its products integrate with more than 150 innovative, intuitive, and safe smart home devices to fit every customer's needs. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT is a purpose-driven company backed by approximately 19,000 employees, more than 200 sales and service locations, and 12 owned and operated monitoring centers connecting customers to lifesaving support for today's ever-changing security needs, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

*Strategy Analytics, "US Interactive Security: Self-installed, Professionally-Monitored Solutions Gaining Momentum," April 2019.