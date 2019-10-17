Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 74 cents a share on its common stock, payable December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2019.



