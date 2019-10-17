Market Overview

Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
October 17, 2019
WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend is to be paid on December 19, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2019.

Contact Information:
Terex Corporation
Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President
Business Development & Investor Relations
(203) 222-5954
brian.henry@terex.com
https://investors.terex.com

About Terex:
Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and materials processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in two business segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TerexCorporation) to make information available to its investors and the market.

