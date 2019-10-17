Maxwell Aesthetics Welcomes Everyone to a Fall Open House

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 23, Maxwell Aesthetics will open its doors to the public for a fun and informative experience that will focus on aesthetic treatments and plastic surgery at its Nashville -based practice. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the office at 2020 21st Ave., South Nashville, TN. Guests will have the opportunity to get special event pricing on a range of services and chat face to face with distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger, who will be joined by Tracy Jensen, NP and staff. They will also get to meet the newest accomplished plastic surgeon joining the practice: Dr. Nneamaka Nwubah, who goes by "Dr. Amaka."



Dr. Amaka is a highly experienced, extensively qualified plastic surgeon who has the distinction of having achieved an aesthetic surgery fellowship and training under industry leaders. She has published and presented more than 60 scientific papers throughout her career and is known for taking a caring, attentive, and personalized approach for each individual patient—always striving to put their needs first.

As of Oct. 1, Dr. Amaka has officially joined the talented team at Maxwell Aesthetics and is accepting new patients. Maxwell Aesthetics encourages you to get in touch with Dr. Amaka regarding any questions you may have about the cosmetic surgery procedures available. Maxwell Aesthetics offers an extensive range of both surgical and non-surgical options for women and men in the Nashville area and throughout the country. The menu of services includes breast surgery procedures , tummy tucks, liposuction, facelifts, injectables, and skin resurfacing techniques.

The colder fall months present the perfect opportunity to give your skin some extra nourishment while addressing sun damage. With this in mind, the open house will highlight FaceTite, a minimally invasive alternative to surgery that uses radiofrequency energy to improve skin laxity and sagging around the face and neck.

The free event will also feature deals on BOTOX® ($10 per unit, regularly $13) and Jeuveau® ($9 per unit, regularly $13), dermal fillers (Juvederm® for $550, regularly $600), laser skin resurfacing, and Morpheus8 microneedling ($700 for the face and neck, or $2,000 for three sessions, regularly $950 for one or $2,700 for three), as well as specials and giveaways available exclusively for one night only. This includes 20 percent off of all skincare products for a limited time and 20 percent off the cost of surgery when booking a consult at the event, then a surgery at the consult.

Food and refreshments will also be available.