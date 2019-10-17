TOTAL BEVERAGE SOLUTION NAMED EXCLUSIVE IMPORTER OF VECCHIO AMARO DEL CAPO

Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Beverage Solution (TBS) is honored to announce a new partnership as the exclusive U.S. Importer for Vecchio Amaro del Capo (Del Capo), Italy's #1 selling Amaro from the Calabrian Region of Italy.

"We are excited to add another Italian spirit brand that is the market leader in its home country," explained Dave Pardus, CEO of Total Beverage Solution. "We look to capitalize on the brand's credibility to grow Italy's number one selling Amaro's presence in the US market." This news complements TBS' partnerships with Molinari and Toschi, as the company continues to grow its portfolio of iconic, Italian spirits.

Del Capo is the flagship brand distilled by the Caffo Group; a private family owned company established in Calabria Italy in 1915. Today, the distillery located in Limbadi, Italy, is fourth generation run and prides itself on using Calabrian grown ingredients to produce its renown Amaro.

Using over 29 botanicals and herbs, Del Capo is always pure and always chilled. Distilled from sugar beets, then macerated in herbs, spices, roots, fruits, and flowers. This ancient family blend dating back to 1890 results in a liqueur full of earthy, wonderfully bitter flavors. A perfect complement for your favorite cocktail, or to be enjoyed by itself.

TBS will first introduce Del Capo available in 750 ml bottles and will soon be available nationwide through Total Beverage Solution's distributing partners. For samples or more information contact bfox@tbsbrands.com.

About Total Beverage Solution Founded in 2002, Total Beverage Solution a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned a reputation for the company's market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market. For more visit: www.totalbeveragesolution.com

