Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lydall to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 17, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

MANCHESTER, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after the market closes.  A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Dale G. Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations. 

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally.  In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section. 

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10135999.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.  For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com.  Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. 

For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233 
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com
info@lydall.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo