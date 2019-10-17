BERNINA International Owner Hanspeter Ueltschi to Visit Five BERNINA Dealers on the West Coast

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that Hanspeter Ueltschi, fourth generation owner of BERNINA International, will make special visits to select BERNINA Dealers on the west coast. During his visits, Mr. Ueltschi will discuss the rich history and innovations of BERNINA International, meet guests and pose for photos.

Mr. Ueltschi plans on visiting the following BERNINA Dealers:

Tuesday, October 22

Nuttall's Sewing Centers (5410 South 900 East in Murray St; Murray, Utah)

Wednesday, October 23

Modern Domestic (17660 63rd Ave; Lake Oswego, Oregon)

Thursday, October 24

Authorized Vac & Sew (5233 N. Blackstone Ave; Fresno, California)

Friday, October 25

Sew Hut (4226 Balboa Ave; San Diego, California)

Sewing Machines Plus (4606 Mission Bay Drive; San Diego, California)

"I am excited to visit the BERNINA dealers and have the opportunity to discuss BERNINA's remarkable history with our loyal customers," said Hanspeter Ueltschi. "BERNINA has always been focused on delivering quality products to our dedicated and creative sewists around the world. I look forward to being able to meet our customers at each Dealer and thank them personally for their unyielding support throughout the years."

For more information on BERNINA and to find your local Dealer, please visit bernina.com.

About BERNINA



Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

