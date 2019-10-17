Wolf Haldenstein Launches Child Victims Act Practice Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein has launched a Child Victims Act ("CVA") practice group, representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse.



For decades, abusers and the institutions that protected them have been shielded by state laws that limited the ability of survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue. Survivors of childhood sexual abuse have had to struggle with the trauma of their victimization and the long term adverse impact it has upon them and their families.

The CVA came about through the relentless advocacy of childhood sexual abuse survivors who fought for the ability to pursue justice against their abusers and/or the private or public institutions that were involved in the abuse, acted to protect the abusers, or were negligent in preventing the abuse or in protecting the survivors. In response to their advocacy, in February 2019, the State of New York enacted the Child Victims Act. Through the CVA, survivors have been given an opportunity to file claims for money damages from August 14, 2019 to August 14, 2020, regardless of when the sexual abuse occurred.

"As Wolf Haldenstein has experienced, once one survivor speaks out and puts the blame exactly where it belongs, on the perpetrators and their institutional accomplices, it provides confidence for other survivors to do the same," said Partner Regina Calcaterra, a member of the Firm's Social Justice practice group, who has publicly shared her own experiences of childhood sexual and physical abuse. "The CVA has proved to be a catalyst for healing those suffering in silence for decades."

The Firm began its representation of CVA survivors in the matter of Ramos v. Timothy Hill's Children Ranch, et al ., and since then has been contacted by other survivors of childhood sexual abuse seeking justice.

"The unique experiences of our CVA legal team, which is reflected in the thoroughness of our investigations before filing, has provided the confidence needed for other survivors to come forward and share their experiences with us," said Jeffrey Smith, a member of the Firm's management committee and Chair of the Firm's Social Justice practice group .

Wolf Haldenstein's CVA legal team is comprised of Jeffrey Smith , Regina Calcaterra, James Aliaga and Anjori Mitra , who collectively have extensive experience investigating sexual abuse claims, prosecuting criminal and civil cases from inception to verdict or judgment, and navigating the New York child welfare and justice systems. Wolf Haldenstein's Child Victims Act practice group is fully supported by the Firm's Social Justice practice group, integrating our capacity and expertise in complex federal and state litigation and jury and bench trials.

