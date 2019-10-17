Market Overview

Ultralife Corporation to Report Third Quarter Results on October 31, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 17, 2019 10:15am   Comments
NEWARK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 29, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Ultralife's Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on October 31, 2019.  To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Company Contact:
Ultralife Corporation
Philip A. Fain 
(315) 210-6110
pfain@ulbi.com

Investor Relations Contact: 
LHA   
Jody Burfening          
(212) 838-3777
jburfening@lhai.com   

