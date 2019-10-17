Pyramid Analytics Appoints Dave Henry as Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyramid Analytics , a leading global provider of next-generation business analytics for the enterprise, welcomed Dave Henry as Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Responsible for the business alliance and partners efforts to build and execute strategies that drive revenue growth, Henry will report to Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics.



"As a big-picture thinker and proven leader, Henry brings an exceptional ability to galvanize relationships with partners and execute strategic initiatives that deliver meaningful results," said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. "His charter is to help us maintain our exponential growth in the enterprise analytics space by expanding our network of tier one partners. We are thrilled to welcome Henry to our team to bring Pyramid to even more organizations."

Henry is a veteran technology executive with a proven track record for leading and motivating culturally diverse teams. Henry has been recognized for designing and implementing innovative solutions that overcome technological barriers and help companies streamline the integration of data solutions for improved ease of use and decision-making.

"I'm honored to join a team that is pushing the envelope in the analytics industry," said Henry. "I've been impressed with Pyramid's maturation over the years. My goal is to build a vibrant partner network to define and promote solutions for contemporary and emerging analytic use cases that support our rapidly growing customer base and enhance our standing in the market."

Before joining Pyramid Analytics, Henry was the Director of Global Health informatics at eHealth Africa where he focused on building eHealth knowledge and capacity, teaching data management skills to African software developers, network engineers, and other IT technicians. He's also held leadership roles at Pentaho (Hitachi Data Systems), TEMTEC (IBM), Sagent Technology (Pitney-Bowes), Platinum Technology (Computer Associates) and Boeing Computer Services Henry holds an MSc in Information Science from the University of North Texas and a BA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.

