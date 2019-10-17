Market Overview

CareDx to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 31st, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 17, 2019 8:00am   Comments
BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers.  Please reference Conference ID: 13695374.  To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx's website at: www.CareDx.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning October 31st, 2019 at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET through 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET on November 14th, 2019.  To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and reference Conference ID: 13695374.  The webcast will also be available on CareDx's website for one year following the completion of the call.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Michael Bell
Chief Financial Officer, CareDx Inc.
415-287-2324
mbell@caredx.com 

