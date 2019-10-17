RTI Awarded $2M in Government Contracts to Advance DoD Capabilities in Modeling and Simulation Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that it has been awarded two Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contracts to advance the capabilities of the US Department of Defense (DoD). RTI's software will utilize real-time data filtering and semantic compression in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of modeling and simulation (M&S) systems.



M&S systems can easily generate hundreds of terabytes of simulation data that need to be transmitted and analyzed. This is extremely important for autonomous vehicle and aerospace and defense systems. For the first SBIR Phase II initiative, RTI will deploy its software in part with Boon Logic 's embedded artificial intelligence (AI) machine-based learning technology to intelligently filter through simulation data in real time. This will result in a much higher quality of the captured data. The solution will capture the critical moments before and after every incident in high resolution, while downsampling the rest. The implementation of real-time data filtering will dramatically reduce the amount of data the DoD needs to collect and analyze, enabling these M&S systems to run more efficiently with lower costs.

The second SBIR Phase II contract will focus on developing advanced compression techniques. RTI's software will enable real-time, extensible compression to be applied to the data, substantially reducing the amount of time it takes for the data to move over a long-distance network. Unlike competing approaches, by leveraging the data centric design of DDS, this advanced compression takes the structure and interrelationships of the data into account allowing us to achieve dramatic results.

"These SBIR contracts allow us to prioritize research efforts into needed features for the DoD," said Paul Pazandak, Director of Research at RTI. "SBIR contracts allow us to explore advanced concepts that feed into future product development, enabling us to commercialize next-generation innovative products that will bring tremendous value to the DoD, and our customers across all industries."

"RTI looks forward to implementing our Connext DDS software in the DoD's advanced M&S systems," said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director, Aerospace and Defense at RTI. "We are committed to leading this initiative with the DoD to advance the future of warfighting by delivering advanced next-generation technology solutions."

The federally-funded SBIR program facilitates the financing of small-business research and development activities. The program enables the creation of concepts and inventions with significant potential to advance the development of innovative products, and their eventual transition into DoD programs. The program's chief role is to bridge the gap between the performance of basic science and the commercialization of resulting innovations.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® Databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships, and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

