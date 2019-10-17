Boeing Awards $48 Million A-10 Re-Winging Contract to CPI Aerostructures

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®") (NYSE:CVU) announced today the receipt of an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum ceiling value of $48 million from Boeing (NYSE:BA) for structural assemblies for the A-10 Thunderbolt II. Under the terms of the IDIQ, CPI Aero will manufacture major structural subassemblies of the A-10 aircraft's wing. The Company also announced that it has received initial purchase orders under the IDIQ contract valued at approximately $6 million for the production of 4 shipsets of assemblies and associated program start-up costs. First delivery is expected to be in late 2020. CPI Aero further announced that Boeing has stated its intention to place additional firm production orders prior to May 2020 for between 23 and 40 production shipsets valued at between $9.1 million and $14.7 million with deliveries commencing in 2021.



On August 21, 2019, Boeing announced an award from the United States Air Force (USAF) with a maximum contract value of $999 million to manage the production of up to 112 new wing sets and spares kits for A-10 aircraft.

Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, stated, "This award builds on our decade-long experience in manufacturing wing structures for the A-10 and cements our role as a key supply chain partner to Boeing on this aircraft to 2030 and beyond. We are very honored to continue our work on one of the most combat-proven aircraft in the world today, one that plays a vital role in our national defense."

