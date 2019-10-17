Luckin Coffee to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 13, 2019
BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. ("Luckin Coffee" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:LK), pioneer of a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to customers, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|+1-845-675-0437
|International:
|+65-6713-5090
|China Domestic:
|400-620-8038
|Hong Kong:
|+852-3018-6771
|Conference ID:
|5550236
The replay will be accessible through November 21, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|+1-646-254-3697
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Conference ID:
|5550236
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.luckincoffee.com.
About Luckin Coffee Inc.
Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has pioneered a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to its customers. Empowered by big data analytics, AI, and proprietary technologies, the Company pursues its mission to be part of everyone's everyday life, starting with coffee. The Company was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.luckincoffee.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Luckin Coffee Inc. IR
Email: ir@luckincoffee.com
Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039
Media Relations Contact
Luckin Coffee Inc. PR
Email: pr@luckincoffee.com
Ed Trissel / Scott Bisang / Amy Feng
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449
