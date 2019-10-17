Generac Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE:GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Generac management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 5737459.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website ( http://www.generac.com ), under the Investor Relations link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 5737459. The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

