Broadwind To Announce Q3 2019 Results on October 29, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 16, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
CICERO, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) will announce third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 before markets open. Management will hold a conference call to discuss results with investors at 10 a.m. Central time. For real-time internet access to the conference call, visit investors.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Broadwind Energy, Inc. 
Broadwind Energy (BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT: Jason Bonfigt, 708.780.4821 jason.bonfigt@bwen.com

