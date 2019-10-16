Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of SNS-510 Preclinical Data at the 2019 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) today announced a poster presentation at the 2019 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 26-30, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.



The details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 12:30 PM-4:00 PM

Abstract Title: Profiling of PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 shows potent activity in hematologic and solid tumor cancer models and identifies CDKN2A-mutated cancers as potential targets with enhanced sensitivity

Session Name: Therapeutic Agents: Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors

Publication Number: C083

Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on its oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies that have progressed after prior therapies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the continued development of vecabrutinib (SNS-062). Words such as "may," "intend," "will," "potential," "look forward," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sunesis' current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Sunesis' actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" in Sunesis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and Sunesis' other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sunesis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Sunesis' expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.