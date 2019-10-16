Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) Announces Director Changes

Globe Newswire  
October 16, 2019 4:54pm   Comments
Share:

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) today announced that Paul R. Zippwald resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Bridgford Foods Corporation (the "Company") as well as a member of the Company's Audit and Compensation Committees, effective immediately.  The resignation was not the result of a disagreement with management regarding operations, policies or practices of the Company.

The Company also announced today that it has appointed Mary Schott to its Board of Directors as well as the Company's Audit and Compensation Committees. 

Ms. Schott presently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of California Commerce Club, Inc., a privately held gaming and hospitality company.  Ms. Schott holds an EMBA from Claremont Graduate University and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Cal Poly Pomona University.  She is also a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

CONTACT:
Bridgford Foods Corporation
R. Lancy, 714/526-5533

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo