Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Globus Medical Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 16, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Globus Medical invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing:

1-855-533-7141 United States Participants
1-216-562-0337 International Participants

There is no passcode for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, a webcast may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

The call will be archived until Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 918-0587.

About Globus Medical, Inc.
Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo