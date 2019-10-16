MERGER ALERT – RARX, DOVA, and ROAN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Merger Announcement: October 10, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal Ra Pharma shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each Ra Pharma share at closing.

To learn more about the RARX investigation and your rights, go to:

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Merger Announcement: September 30, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, an indirect subsidiary of Sobi will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Dova, whereby Dova stockholders will be offered an upfront payment for $27.50 in cash, along with one non-tradeable CVR of $1.50 per share.

To learn more about the DOVA investigation and your rights, go to:

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)

Merger Announcement: October 1, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Roan stockholders will receive $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan common stock they own.

To learn more about the ROAN investigation and your rights, go to:

