Century Aluminum Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement

Globe Newswire  
October 16, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) will report third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
peter.trpkovski@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3112

 

