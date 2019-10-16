CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GNLN, VAL, MDP and SDC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane's April 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane's key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company's financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Valaris plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris's establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Valaris plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Meredith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Meredith Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company's customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company's practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company's treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Smiledirectclub, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.