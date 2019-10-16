LPL Financial and Merit Financial Group Welcome I.M. Wealth Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Parker Inabnet CFP® and Kate Redden CFP® ChFC® CKA® of I.M. Wealth Care have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Aligned with Merit Financial Group, an existing LPL enterprise firm supporting LPL affiliated advisors, the duo reported having served approximately $200 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join from 1st Global, an affiliate of Blucora.



Inabnet, a hunter, skier and Eagle Scout, was raised in Louisiana but moved to Colorado for greater access to the outdoors and mountains. He launched his independent practice in 2004 at age 26, partnering with Redden in 2016. Redden spent most of her career with a large RIA firm based in Atlanta, but after moving to Colorado with her family several years ago, she was excited to collaborate with a local firm and team. Together, they provide investment advice with a focus on comprehensive financial planning in their Greenwood Village and Colorado Springs offices. The team also includes three additional support staff members who are integral in helping the firm serve clients, as well as three certified public accountants, who are equity partners in the firm. Their client base includes medical professionals, business owners, families and retirees, and Redden specializes in working with women. "Kate and I share a common view on the importance of building a financial plan for each client before we even start managing assets," Inabnet said.

They moved their business to LPL Financial seeking enhanced platforms and technology, both for the client experience and office efficiencies. "We really appreciate the integrated technology and the ease of navigation within ClientWorks and Account View, which is what our clients see to track their portfolio. We love that we can pull different reports and performance numbers from one system," Inabnet said, adding they also recognized value in LPL's diversified menu of product access and fee-based platforms.

"Merit Financial Group is thrilled to partner with Parker, Kate and the entire I.M. Wealth Care team," Merit's Chief Financial Officer Doug Blanton said. "They have an excellent comprehensive planning-centered process, and we are excited to provide additional capabilities to their already impressive offering."

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "We welcome Parker and Kate to the LPL family and congratulate Merit Financial on growing their business. We recognize that advisors operate varying business models. Our goal is to empower them with the choice and flexibility to run their business the way they want and to provide them with access to value-add technology, resources and business solutions that can help them efficiently and effectively serve their clients and grow their business. We look forward to a long-term partnership with I.M. Wealth Care."

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find a recruiter near you .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

I.M. Wealth Care, Merit Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl



https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial



https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC



https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc