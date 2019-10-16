Victory Square Technologies Welcomes New Additions to Advisory Board

Victory Square further expands its advisory team to increase growth and opportunities for shareholders



Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST portfolio consists of 20 global companies using artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) to disrupt sectors as diverse as fin-tech, insurance, health, and gaming.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is very excited to announce that Rizwan Somji, CEO of Channel Gate Technologies, cannabinoids industry pioneer Soheil Samimi and award-winning journalist, Fabian Dawson have joined Victory Square's advisory team.

The Victory Square advisory team includes industry veterans with extensive backgrounds in the growth, operations, finance, and legal sectors. They provide support to our portfolio companies and help them with commercialization and building scalable businesses. Their additions make the Victory Square team even stronger and provide new structural support to our portfolio companies.

Rizwan Somji

Rizwan (Riz) is the CEO of Channel Gate Technologies, an industry-leading digital supply chain management software, along with its subsidiaries: Cymax, Homesquare, and Freight Club. With a strong emphasis on a personal connection, Rizwan believes in the impact strong and approachable leadership can have. Riz originally joined Channel Gate (then known as Cymax Stores) in 2015 as the VP, Technology, and rapidly moved into the role of COO by the spring of 2017. Within his role of COO, he was responsible for the organizational operations on a day to day basis, while also leading a change in corporate culture towards data-driven, accountable and results-oriented. It was under his leadership that the company reached profitability, and continues to see growth. Riz moved into the CEO role in January of 2019 and continues to lead his teams with empathy and clear direction.

Soheil Samimi

Soheil Samimi is a recognized industry veteran and pioneer in the Hemp and Cannabinoids industry in North America. His various hands-on experiences include being the founder and CEO of a private BC-based company that provided the largest distribution of bulk extracts and white label finished goods in the CBD category across Canada. He was an early investor and former Director of a leading US-based CBD products manufacturer, where he was a key member of the acquisition team which took the company public and grew it to represent a market cap in excess of $250M. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of AgTech Scientific, where he is a founder and significant investor. AgTech Scientific has extensive hemp cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing activities in Kentucky, USA.

Fabian Dawson

A multiple-award-winning journalist, Fabian Dawson is an internationally acclaimed author, filmmaker, and media expert. His work over the last three decades spans the globe and he also serves as a consultant/strategic advisor to a variety of international companies. Dawson was named the 2019 recipient of the Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award at Jack Webster Awards, which is one of the most prestigious journalism accolades in Canada. Until August of 2016, Dawson, 58, was the deputy editor-in-chief of The Province newspaper in Vancouver, which is part of the Postmedia group, Canada's largest media organization. As a journalist, Dawson's work has taken him all over Asia, Europe, North, and Central America. He serves as an editorial advisor to the Vancouver-based South Asian Post, Asian Pacific Post, and Filipino Post newspapers as well as several publications in Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Singapore, Philippines, and England. Dawson is a much sought-after media commentator on Asian affairs and has been called to speak to Members of Parliament in Canada's House of Commons on matters pertaining to national security and at international seminars sponsored by organizations like the United Nations. Dawson has been invited by the governments of India, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and the United States to act as a media observer/advisor on a variety of Asian-Canada issues.

"We're tremendously excited to add entrepreneurs of this caliber to our advisory board. The experience and knowledge base that these gentlemen bring to the table can be applied across business sectors and we expect they'll be able to bring a great deal to our portfolio companies moving into 2020 and beyond," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. "Reinforced by these new additions, our team continues to support our portfolio companies as they maximize their growth and accelerate their path to commercialization with well-executed scalable business models," Tejani added.

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios

Email: alex@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 778-867-0482

Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO & Director

Email: shafin@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using blockchain, AR/VR, and AI to disrupt sectors as diverse as fin-tech, insurance, health, and gaming.

What we do differently for startups:

VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24- 36 months, you'll scale, monetize and be ready for public listing or private sale.

What we do differently for investors:

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSTQF). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns.

Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

