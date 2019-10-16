QGEN SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Qiagen (QGEN) of Firm's Ongoing Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

Class-action law firm urges QGEN investors who have suffered significant losses to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) investors of the firm's ongoing investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 8, 2019

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Qiagen misrepresented or concealed regional demand for its molecular and genetic testing applications.

More specifically, on October 8, 2019, Qiagen warned that Q3 2019 net sales growth would only be 3%, or 40% lower than its initial projections, attributing the reduction to significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company also disclosed that it would be shifting its global operations organization to a regional manufacturing structure and taking a restructuring charge of $260 – $265 million. Further, the company announced the abrupt resignation of its longtime Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz.

In response, the price of Qiagen shares steeply fell on October 8, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Qiagen falsely portrayed demand for its products," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

