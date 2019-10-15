IMPORTANT OVERSTOCK.COM, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the District of Utah on behalf of shareholders of Overstock.com, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 26, 2019



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of shareholders of Overstock.com, Inc. ("Overstock" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSTK) who purchased shares between May 9, 2019, and September 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

that the Defendants had engineered the tZERO offering as revenge upon short sellers and tried to create a short squeeze by offering a digital token dividend that would not be registered and could not be resold for at least 6 months;



that there were substantial risks to this plan;



and that Overstock's incredibly high Directors & Officers insurance rates and other problems were causing the Company to miss earnings projections for the year

On September 23, 2019, the Company disclosed the sudden and unexpected departure of CFO Gregory Iverson the week prior, and that the Company would lower guidance to break even EBITDA for the year, eliminating the projected $17.5 million guidance that Overstock had recently provided and which was critical to support the launch of its tZERO service.



Following this news, the price of Overstock shares fell from $14.97 per share on September 20, 2019, the trading day prior to September 23, 2019, to close at $11.19 per share, a one day decline of 25%.

