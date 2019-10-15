Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call October 29, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 15, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) (the "Company"), today announced it will report third quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29. Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Alberto Peraza, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call, joined by Miguel Palacios, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, that morning at 9:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Amerant Bancorp, Inc.'s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 8279434. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-987-6807
International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5946
Conference ID: 8279434
Webcast: https://investor.amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp, Inc.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 17 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com ​or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728

Media
media@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo