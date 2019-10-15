Days Inns Canada Donates Funds to Support Communities Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its ongoing commitment to support communities across the country, Days Inns - Canada today announced a $5,000 to Shoe Bank Canada. The donation will go towards an exciting new partnership between Shoe Bank Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in British Columbia and Ontario.

"Funding from partners like Days Inns - Canada is essential and helps us help people in need across the country," said Jim Belshaw, Founder / Co-Chairman of the Board of Shoe Bank Canada "Shoes are something that we don't always think about. With clean and comfortable footwear, men, women and children have the chance to experience a better quality of life, as well as opportunities."

To raise awareness for this initiative, Days Inns - Canada organized morning walks during the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Global Conference in Las Vegas last month. Hotel owners and general managers in attendance were encouraged to participate. "We are proud to assist Shoe Bank Canada in their efforts to offer support for individuals in need of footwear," said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Days Inns - Canada. "There are various determining factors that influence why people may be in need of proper shoes and it is rewarding to help provide access."

Shoe Bank Canada is a registered Canadian charity that collects shoes from footwear manufacturers, shoe drives and the homes of Canadians and distributes them to people in need through the help of social agencies across the country. To date, Shoe Bank Canada has been able to give over 50,000 pairs of shoes to low-income families and those in need in communities across the country. Learn more at shoebankcanada.org

About Days Inns - Canada

Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,930 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

About Realstar Hospitality

In 1992, Realstar Hotel Services Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Days Inn brand in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for two other hotel brands in Canada and is a division of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 40 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors. For more information visit realstarhospitality.com

