NEP Group Acquires International Logistics and Freight Forwarding Leader SOS Global Express

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced that it has acquired SOS Global Express ("SOS"), an independent international freight forwarding and full-service logistics company that specializes in supporting clients in broadcast, entertainment, music, and professional sports teams and leagues.

The addition of SOS is consistent with NEP's stated strategy to become the world leader in Broadcast Services and Live Events, providing key logistics and shipping services to get equipment where it needs to go, when it needs to get there. With the addition of a well-respected, experienced freight forwarding company, NEP will be able to better utilize its assets and, as a result, provide better service and more streamlined planning and delivery of equipment for client events.

Moving forward, SOS will remain independent, continuing to operate under the SOS brand and serving all clients. NEP and the industry will be able to leverage SOS' services including: air, sea and road freight transportation; logistics planning; customs brokerage services; insurance; packaging; warehousing; and ATA Carnets.

SOS started as a small New York-based freight forwarder in 1986. Just one year after its inception, ABC Sports hired the company to handle several small shipments for the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary, which soon led to ABC and the broadcast industry taking notice. Since then, SOS has supported projects in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America including Olympics Games, Super Bowls, FIFA World Cups, major auto races, international music tours, feature films, research shoots worldwide, news coverage of wars and Presidential trips.

Today, SOS is headquartered in New Bern, North Carolina and operates out of several locations across the United States and Europe.

"NEP has enjoyed a long working relationship with SOS – it's a great cultural fit," said Kevin Rabbitt, Chairman & CEO of NEP. "Both organizations team understand the mission-critical nature of live TV, are service-oriented and focused on delivering exceptional results for our clients through innovation. With SOS, we can streamline the process of bringing critical transport and logistics services to clients and their events anywhere in the world."

"SOS is founded on providing the highest quality support for the biggest live broadcasts, productions and events globally. Becoming a part of NEP while continuing to provide excellent service to the entire industry is an exciting step in our evolution," said Fernando Soler, President of SOS. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to joining the NEP team."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

